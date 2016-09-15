CACCC’s Teddy Bear Ride

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County has an important place in our community. Their mission is to “provide safety, healing and justice for children victimized by abuse or neglect in our community.”

The Center’s talented and diverse team investigates, treats and prosecutes cases of child abuse, working with law enforcement and Child Protective Services to removed abused children from dangerous situations, provide for their immediate needs, and help place them in a safe environment. To help minimize additional trauma, The Center seeks to provide every possible service they can to children who need it most.

Each year, more than 3,300 children and non-offending family members receive help from the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County because of allegations of abuse or neglect. There are no waiting lists, and their services are offered free of charge for as long as help is needed.

CACCC is on the cusp of hosting a major fundraiser. If you’d like to attend to show your support, donate and find out more ways to support them, at caccollincounty.org.

The 24th Annual Teddy Bear Ride

Sponsored by Harley Davidson Financial Services, the 24th Annual Teddy Bear Ride is one of CACCC’s most famous events. Each year, hundreds of bikers take to the streets of North Texas to highlight the plight of abused children and encourage others to join the fight against child abuse. Participants adorn their bikes with plush new teddy bears which will make their way into the arms of waiting children who come to the CACCC for help following an outcry of abuse.

It’ll be a day of fun for the whole family. Lonestar 92.5 will be onsite, HD of Dallas in Allen will have their 2017 bike models onsite and have apparel for sale. There will be raffles, food and much more with live music by Iron Fist of Duncan. PDQ and Texas Roadhouse will be the food vendors.

When: Sunday, October 30

8:30 a.m. registration opens at IKEA

9:45 a.m. kickstands up

Route:

Start: 7171 IKEA Dr., Frisco, TX, 75034

Turn right on IKEA Dr. Turn right on Parkwood Blvd. Proceed under Sam Rayburn Tllwy. Turn left on Sam Rayburn Tllwy. Enter Sam Rayburn Tllwy. Continue on Sam Rayburn Tllwy to S.H. 5 / Greenville Ave. Turn right on S.H. 5 / Greenville Ave. Turn left on Chaparral Rd. Turn right on Jupiter Rd. Turn right on E. Park Blvd. Turn left Alma Dr.

End: at 1801 Alma Dr., Plano, TX, 75075

Cost: $15 per bike + a new teddy bear to donate

More: caccollincounty.org