Join the Sci-Tech Discovery Center for North Texas Giving Day

On North Texas Giving Day, the Sci-Tech Discovery Center is hosting a MakerSpace Open House. Free and open to the public, the open house is a chance to explore the wonderland of the MakerSpace and an opportunity to possibly make something yourself with hands-on activities. And of course, there will be refreshments.

With programs like Google Sketch Up and gMax Printing Software, the MakerSpace makes it possible to dream up your wildest creations, and then use their technology kits, like Little Bits Robotic Kits, metal and wood fabrication, equipment, power tools and a variety of specialty tools to it a reality. The demonstrations will bring the equipment to life before your eyes and the thrilled Rube Goldberg Team Challenge pits local makers against each other.

The MakerSpace, presented by Raytheon, will have special activities planned for the whole family. Veterans are welcome and guests can learn about the “First Fridays” schedule, an exclusive maker time for veterans with introductory and advanced programs.

Be sure to RSVP for the open house by September 21 with the number of adults and children under 12.

September 22 is also North Texas Giving Day, and Sci-Tech’s sponsor Raytheon will present a $25,000 check to the advisory board and executive director at 6:30 p.m. that day. Sci-Tech will accept additional donations that day via the Giving Day website to support funding for STEM programs for Title I students in DFW, as well as for the MakerSpace.

MakerSpace Open House

When: September 22

Regular hours:

Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Sci-Tech Discovery Center | 8004 N. Dallas Pkwy. Frisco, TX 75034

RSVP: [email protected]

More: 972.546.3050 | mindstretchingfun.org