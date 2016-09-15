North Texas Giving Day, ONE DAY ONLY, September 22

The nation’s largest giving day is back for its eighth year on September 22, 2016. North Texas Giving Day has pumped more than $119 million into local nonprofits over the past seven events and has broken four national giving-day records since 2009. Once again, community events will feature nonprofit performances, food, and hands-on kid-friendly activities throughout the region, all while donations of $25–$50,000 are made between 6 a.m. and midnight to more than 2,000 nonprofits listed on NorthTexasGivingDay.org.

Last year, more than 220 Collin County-based nonprofits benefited on North Texas Giving Day. Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, said this: “Girl Scouts empowers girls to stand up and make a difference by cultivating leadership skills and preparing girls to overcome challenges. North Texas Giving Day engages our members and our broader community to recognize the power of investing in girls. Last year, we raised more than $32,000 in one day. We are stretching our goal to $50,000 this year as we commit to building the leadership pipeline for girls in STEM through our STEM Center of Excellence. Our girls are worth it!”

The 8th annual North Texas Giving Day is September 22, 2016 from 6 a.m. to midnight – Donate online at NorthTexasGivingDay.org.

The Collin County Donation Station, sponsored by Volunteer McKinney and the McKinney Community Development Corporation, will be at Mitchell Park, near downtown McKinney (300 W. Louisiana Street, McKinney, 75069) from 5–7 p.m., featuring 65 Collin County Nonprofits, food trucks, live music provided by local musicians, an official proclamation by McKinney Mayor Brian Loughmiller, $3,000 in prizes awarded by Vector Systems, and appearances by balloon artists, magicians, dogs, miniature horses and llamas. For more information, visit northtexasgivingday.org/mckinney.

To see details for other events, go to the “Events” tab at NorthTexasGivingDay.org.

BONUS: Donations will be amplified by more than $2 million in general bonus funds and prizes. General bonus funds and prizes have been contributed so far by: Arlington Tomorrow Foundation, Bank of America, Bank of Texas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Dallas Women’s Foundation, Hunt Consolidated’s Hunt Cares Campaign, Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation, Meadows Foundation, The Miles Foundation, The Granville C. and Gladys H. Morton Fund at CFT, Neiman Marcus, North Texas Community Foundation, Rainwater Charitable Foundation, Rees-Jones Foundation, Sid W. Richardson Foundation, Harold Simmons Foundation, and an anonymous donor.

Media sponsors include The Dallas Morning News, WFAA-Channel 8, My Sweet Charity, DFW Child, and Cumulus Dallas/Ft. Worth (99.5 The Wolf, 1310/96.7 The Ticket, WBAP News Talk 820AM, New Country 96.3 KSCS, The New HOT 93.3, ESPN Radio, and KLIF News & Information 570AM).









Photos by Can Turkyilmaz

About North Texas Giving Day

Launched in 2009 by Communities Foundation of Texas, North Texas Giving Day is largest Giving Day in the nation. For supporters, the website simplifies the process of researching reliable information about nonprofits and community needs, and making charitable donations. For nonprofits, North Texas Giving Day serves as another awareness-building and fundraising tool. The website profiles more than 2,000 nonprofits, and since its inception has infused more than $119 million into nonprofits serving the 16-county North Texas community. Visit NorthTexasGivingDay.org or visit Facebook or Twitter. #NTxGivingDay

About Communities Foundation of Texas

Presenting North Texas Giving Day is one of the many ways Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) serves as a hub for philanthropy in North Texas. As the largest community foundation in Texas and one of the largest in the nation, CFT works to strengthen the community through a variety of charitable funds and strategic grantmaking initiatives. The foundation professionally manages more than 900 charitable funds for families, companies, foundations and nonprofits and has awarded more than $1.5 billion in grants since its founding in 1953. Visit cftexas.org or visit Facebook or Twitter.