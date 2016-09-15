October music lineup at Scruffy Duffies in Plano

Scruffy Duffies knows how to set the mood with LIVE, high-energy bands. The October lineup is out. Jam out every Thursday to:
- October 6 The Mullet Boyz
- October 13 Metal Shop
- October 20 Vegas Stars
- October 27 Hip Hop Hooray
Things get spooky at their Halloween Party on Saturday, October 29 with costume fun and ghoulish cocktails. More details coming soon!
OCTOBER AT SCRUFFY DUFFIES
When:
- Thursday, October 6 | 9:30 p.m.
- Thursday, October 13 | 9:30 p.m.
- Thursday, October 20 | 9:30 p.m.
- Thursday, October 27 | 9:30 p.m.
Where: Scruffy Duffies, 5865 Kincaid Rd., Ste. E-8, Plano, Texas 75024
Cost: No cover