October music lineup at Scruffy Duffies in Plano

Photo/Scruffy Duffies Facebook

Scruffy Duffies knows how to set the mood with LIVE, high-energy bands. The October lineup is out. Jam out every Thursday to:

Things get spooky at their Halloween Party on Saturday, October 29 with costume fun and ghoulish cocktails. More details coming soon!

Photo/Hip Hop Hooray Facebook

OCTOBER AT SCRUFFY DUFFIES

When:

  • Thursday, October 6 | 9:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 13 | 9:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 20 | 9:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 27 | 9:30 p.m.

Where: Scruffy Duffies, 5865 Kincaid Rd., Ste. E-8, Plano, Texas 75024

Cost: No cover

scruffyduffies.com

