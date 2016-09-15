Food & Drink, Recipes

Recipe: Crostini with Beef & Caper Mayonnaise

Crostini with Beef & Caper Mayonnaise can be made ahead, cooled, then stored in an airtight container. Everything else can also be prepped ahead of time, then assembled right before serving. It’s perfect for a light appetizer!

Ingredients

  • 24 slices baguette or small French bread (cut to ¼ to ½ inch thickness)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish (optional)
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
  • 2-4 tablespoons drained capers
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2-4 Italian plum tomatoes, cut into 24 thin slices
  • ½ lb. thinly sliced cooked roast beef (from deli), cut into 24 pieces
  • fresh chives, chopped

Recipe

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place bread slices on ungreased cookie sheet; brush lightly with oil. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until crisp. Cool 5 minutes or until completely cooled.
  2. Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the mayo, horseradish (if using), cheese, 2 tablespoons chives, capers, and garlic powder; mix well.
  3. Spread mayo mixture on bread slices; top with a tomato slice and roast beef. Garnish with chives. Makes 24 appetizers.

