Sip, Shop, Share & All That Jazz at Watters Creek

Sip, Shop, Share & All that Jazz … Watters Creek has a phenomenal way to spend North Texas Giving Day with an opportunity to shop, enjoy live music and meet some amazing community organizations. There will be complimentary wine tastings to enjoy, exclusive offers from Watters Creek retailers, a VIP bag and commemorative wine glass.

Don’t forget to stop by hospitality stores where guests with wrist bands can enjoy a glass of wine and light snacks. Additional participating retailers will offer exclusive specials and one-night shopping discounts, so be sure to drop in at your favorite Watters Creek stores and see what you’ll walk away with. Live entertainment is being provided by some of DFW’s favorite Jazz musicians.

North Texas Giving Day participating non-profits are:

The Allen Arts Alliance promotes and nurtures the arts, culture, heritage and enrichment programs throughout Allen and neighboring communities. It accomplishes these goals through collaboration between local arts organizations, increasing opportunities for the community involvement in the arts, and actively seeking financial support for the art programs it offers in Allen.

Allen Community Outreach helps transform lives by providing essential human and social services in the local community.

The primary purpose of the Allen Parks Foundation is to assist the City of Allen and governmental partners, local groups and organizations in enhancing the overall park system and recreational facilities through expanded development of parks and recreational programming, accept land bequests, rights of way and other donations, and to support and improve the recreational opportunities in the park system which enhances the community and the citizen’s quality of life.

The Allen Sports Association (ASA) provides the leadership, structure, and sports programs to prepare kids for life.

Connemara Conservancy serves the North Texas region by promoting thoughtful land use choices and strategic water quality decisions, providing informal environmental education programs and conserving land in perpetuity to safeguard the future of our shared natural resources.

The mission of the Foundation For Allen Schools is to support classroom innovation and provide educational opportunities for students and teachers in Allen ISD.

The Foundation for Lovejoy Schools involves the community in generating and distributing funds, property, and gifts that enhance the educational experience in the Lovejoy ISD. The Foundation for Lovejoy Schools benefits the students, faculty, graduates, and staff of LISD.

Heroes on the Water helps active duty military and veterans relax, rehabilitate, and reintegrate through kayak fishing and the outdoors. Many warriors face new challenges as they transition from the military to civilian life. The organization’s ongoing program offers outdoor recreation, camaraderie, and a social support network at no cost to them or their families, thanks to donations and grants.

When: September 22 | 6-9 p.m.

Registration at 5:45 p.m. on The Village Green

Where: The Village Green | 970 Garden Park Dr. Allen, TX 75013

More: watterscreek.com