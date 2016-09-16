Party to Benefit the American Heart Association

Thursday, September 29, enjoy delicious food, a vodka and wine bar, wonderful live music, and have a chance to win some terrific raffle prizes with The Donna Bender Company. This is not just a party, but a fundraiser for the American Heart Association and their Heart Ball. It’s the perfect chance to learn more about the American Heart Association and Collin County’s second annual Heart Ball and Celebrity Chef Dinner on November 5.

Visit to see breathtaking heart paintings created on glass by a local artist and network with other business partners in the area. Hear from survivors who have been helped by donations to the American Heart Association. All guests must be registered online for this exciting evening of food, drink, entertainment and prizes, all benefiting

20% of all sales that are made on September 29 will be donated directly to AHA. Additionally, the $10 registration fee will be donated to the American Heart Association.

Fundraising Party for the American Heart Association

When: Thursday September 29 | 6-8 p.m.

Where: B and B Furniture Consignment | 3100 Independence Pkwy., Ste. 201 Plano, TX 75075

Registration: $10

More: events.r20.constantcontact.com

Sponsors: The Donna Bender Company, B and B Furniture Consignment, Sea Breeze Restaurant, Merrill Lynch & Allianz Life, Source Craft Cocktails, AlleeOops Photograph, Crave Popcorn, RLB Productions are College Hunks Hauling Junk.