PDQ to Partner with St. Baldrick’s Foundation

PDQ (People Dedicated to Quality) restaurants, Coca-Cola, and the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, are joining forces to raise funds for September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. All month, PDQ, including our Plano location, will be selling limited-edition tumblers. $3 from the sale of each tumbler will support St. Baldrick’s mission to fund the promising research for kids. PDQ has pledged to raise more than $30,000 this month to support childhood cancer research.

“Childhood cancer impacts so many families, and our mission is to help raise needed funds critical for research and advancing our fight against this devastating illness,” said Nick Reader, PDQ CEO and co-founder. “We’re proud to work with our partner Coca-Cola and the amazing team at St. Baldrick’s, and couldn’t do this without the generosity of our PDQ Guests.”

In appreciation of their support of St. Baldrick’s, Guests will receive $1.00 off their Combo Meal purchase(s) when they bring their PDQ tumbler BACK to PDQ through Oct. 31 and enjoy their favorite Coca-Cola Freestyle drink.

When: September 2016

Where: Plano PDQ | 4105 W Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano, TX 75024

More on PDQ: eatPDQ.com

More on St. Baldrick’s Foundation: StBaldricks.org