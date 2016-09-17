Sammy Miller and the Congregation at the Eisemann Center

Sammy Miller and The Congregation are on a mission. According to their website, they are out to “put the generosity back into jazz and bring art back to the people.” They’re bringing their joyful, living-loud style to the Eisemann Center this October. “We play joyful jazz – music that feels good. It is a style that entertains, enriches, but most of all uplifts.”

Sammy Miller is a Grammy-nominated drummer and a L.A. native, known for his maturity and focus on music that “feels good.” He’s drummer, singer and band leader with a Masters from The Juilliard School.

While independently the band members have performed and/or recorded with notable artists including Wynton Marsalis, O.A.R, Iron and Wine, Joshua Redman, Lee Fields and Jason Moran at venues including the White House, Lincoln Center and the Hollywood Bowl, they have opted to stick together. As a band, they seek to create music that is conscious of the world as well as their community. Their number one mission is spreading joy.

Band members include: Sammy Miller, drums; Sam Crittenden, trombone; Ben Flocks, tenor sax; Alphonso Horne, trumpet; David Linard, piano; Molly Miller, guitar; Patrick Sargent, soprano sax; and John Snow, bass.

Sammy Miller and the Congregation

When: Saturday, October 15 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hill Performance Hall; Eisemann Center; 2351 Performance Dr. Richardson, Texas

Cost: $28-$38

Buy tickets: eisemanncenter.com | 972.744.4650

Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons

More on Sammy Miller and The Congregation: sammymillercongregation.com