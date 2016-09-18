Top 10 Cheeseburgers in Plano

It’s National Cheeseburger day! A day to celebrate some of the best life has to offer: a good cheeseburger. With hits from celebrity chefs, Plano standbys and new up-and-comers, here are just a few of the best cheeseburgers that can be found in Plano. There are many more, so even if your favorite isn’t on our list, drop by and indulge.

Kenny’s Burger Joint

Pepperjack Guacamole burger: Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

5809 Preston Rd. #588, Plano, TX 75093 | 972.378.0999 | kennysburgerjoint.com

Dugg Burger

The beauty of Dugg is that there isn’t just one burger. Customize it yourself with twelve regular toppings like sauteed mushrooms, salad or Dugg sauce and check out the Lucky 13, a ever-changing topping. One day last week it was Cheetos.

4701 W Park Boulevard #110, Plano, TX 75093 | duggburger.com

Grub Burger Bar

Lockhart Legend: Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, Dr Pepper BBQ sauce, two onion rings & sliced dill pickles

8255 Preston Rd. Ste. 300 Plano, Texas 75024 | grubburgerbar.com

Twisted Root

The Big Tex: Cheddar, guacamole, fried onion strings & chipotle sauce

The Shops At Legacy, 7300 Lone Star Dr. C150, Plano, TX 75024 | twistedrootburgerco.com

Olive Burger

House Cheese burger: 1/2 pound beef, double cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, topped with sautéed mushrooms, Jalapeños & onions.

2129 W Parker Rd #301, Plano, TX 75023 oliveburgerllc.com

Royale Magnificent Burger

The Royale: 7 oz. black angus beef, vine-ripe tomato, sharp cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, applewood-smoked bacon, truffle aioli

There’s a Knife burger, also courtesy of Celebrity chef John Tesar opening in Legacy Hall as well! Read more: Chef John Tesar to open Knife Burger at Legacy Hall

West Plano Village, 3310 Dallas Pkwy #121, Plano, TX 75093 | royaleburgers.com

JC’s Burger House

Mushroom Swiss: September’s burger of the month

2919 West 15th St. Plano, TX 75075-7632 | jcsburgerhouse.com

Country Burger

Bacon Cheeseburger: 1/3 lb burger with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

3115 W Parker Rd., Ste. 500 Plano, Texas 75023 | countryburgertx.com

Pinstack

The Stack Mac Burger: Pinstack’s signature burger with fried mac and cheese, tomato basil sauce.

6205 Dallas Pkwy. Plano, TX 75024 | pinstackbowl.com

Shake Shack

Shackburger: Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and Shacksauce.

Coming soon to Plano’s Legacy Hall!

Dallas location: 2500 N Pearl St, Dallas, TX 75201 | shakeshack.com