Batman visited My Possibilities on National Batman Day

National Batman Day was Saturday, September 17, 2016, a day when millions of fans celebrated DC Comic’s favorite detective and coolest caped crusader.

This Batman Day, Batman himself, showed up at Plano’s My Possibilities, a nonprofit organization serving adults with disabilities such as Down Syndrome, Autism, Asperger’s Syndrome, Prader-Willi Syndrome, head injuries and more and he came bearing gifts. Batman brought local HIPsters brought books, comics and graphic novels and stayed to hang out for selfies with local HIPsters. A great time was had by all, but it wasn’t just for fun. Batman’s contributions are a part of My Possibilities’ efforts to create an on-campus library for all HIPsters to enjoy.

“It came to our attention that My Possibilities, the unique school designed to provide people with cognitive disabilities the chance to continue their education, had no library. So with the help of Half Price Books, we are starting their campus library with a donation of hundreds of books and comics, as well as providing tickets for the HIPsters (Hugely Important People) to attend Dallas Fan Days in October. What a better way to do this than by having the ultimate superhero, Batman, visit the campus and deliver the books,” said Andrew Moyes, show director of the upcoming Dallas Fan Days.

“The initial creation of an on-campus library is wildly important to us, now and in the future as we grow and expand within the community,” says Michael Thomas, executive director of My Possibilities. “The cherry on top is that our HIPsters get to attend Fan Days this year. Comic Club is definitely one of the most popular electives that we have here. The HIPsters love the superhero story because they are so often stories of the underdogs coming out on top and saving the world. Many who we serve are often labeled as underdogs themselves, but when given the opportunity, they without a doubt will surprise you with what they’re capable of. We are honored that Dallas Fan Days and Half Price Books have chosen this great day, National Batman Day, to give back to the community.”

Dallas Fan Days is set to return October 14-16, at the Irving Convention Center, featuring the original Batman and Robin (Adam West and Burt Ward) as featured guests. Fans will be able to have a photograph taken with Adam West and Burt Ward alongside an amazing Batmobile. This fall’s three-day event is packed with exciting family-friendly activities, celebrity and comic guests, costumed characters from television and movies, an artist alley and much more!

My Possibilities is designed to provide people with cognitive disabilities the chance to continue their education. They provide vocational skills, socialization opportunities, trade skills and independent living skills to HIPsters that give them the chance to live the life they deserve. My Possibilities is the first full-day, full-year educational program of its kind in Collin County.