Oh snap! Attend a free photography workshop with Picture Parties

If you’re a budding photographer, a professional or just want to learn something new, Picture Parties has the free event for you. On Saturday, October 1, they’re hosting a free photography workshop for photographers of all levels at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park.

It’s a morning of invaluable hands-on training with the help of professional photographers with tips on lighting and metering, posing and self-marketing, including social media and networking.

About Picture Parties

If you’re having a party, then Picture Parties has you covered. Through Picture Parties, you can hire a local photographer to photograph your family events, such as birthday parties, family reunions, or anniversary celebrations. They’ll even help you get beautiful senior pictures done as well as professional head shots and more formal family pictures. According to their website, “it’s more than party, it’s a photo session for you, you friends, family and colleagues in a fun setting.”

You provide the party at the location of your choice and your photographer will arrive an hour early to set up the studio, and your guests can enjoy themselves while having great pictures made to remember the event. You’ll receive bonus professional photography gift options for hosting a Picture Party.

Free Photography Workshop Hosted by Picture Parties

When: Saturday, October 1 | 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park: 5805 Granite Pkwy., Plano, TX 75024

RSVP: eventzilla.net

More: To learn more about Picture Parties or to become a Picture Parties independent photographer, please visit PictureParties.com.