Movie night special event, September 20

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off starring Matthew Broderick Photo/lydiamag.com

Drop the phone. Junior League of Collin County (JLCC) and Hope’s Door present a movie night special event at the new theater Moviehouse & Eatery in McKinney Tuesday, September 20—two days before the theater’s grand opening.

The two nonprofits celebrate milestone birthdays this year—happy 40th to JLCC and happy 30th to Hope’s Door! They want to celebrate by hosting a movie night event with a choice from six movies.

Each $25 ticket includes a shareable appetizer, dinner, a shareable dessert, non-alcoholic beverages and the movie. Indulge at Moviehouse & Eatery’s full bar too if you wish to watch the movie with a little spirit, wine or beer.

All proceeds from the event will be split between Junior League of Collin County (JLCC) and Hope’s Door.

Mamma Mia! | Seating time: 6 p.m., Movie starts: 6:30 p.m.

Princess Bride | Seating time: 6:30 p.m., Movie starts: 7 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark | Seating time: 7 p.m., Movie starts: 7:30 p.m.

Top Gun | Seating time: 7:30 p.m., Movie starts: 8 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off | Seating time: 8 p.m., Movie starts: 8:30 p.m.

Night at the Museum | Seating time: 8:30 p.m., Movie starts: 9 p.m.

Purchase tickets at the door or ahead of time, here: themoviehouse.com/mckinney

 

MOVIE NIGHT EVENT

Where: 8450 SH 121, McKinney, Texas 75070

Cost: $25/ticket

Tickets: Moviehouse JLCC and Hope’s Door tickets

More: 469.854.2499 | themoviehouse.com/mckinney

 

