The Medical Center of Plano Honored for Cancer Care

The Medical Center of Plano (MCP) is the first Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) hospital in the nation to be designated a Sarah Cannon Center of Excellence. This distinction signifies a fully integrated approach to cancer care, bringing together essential components of clinical quality to improve outcomes for cancer patients.

Sarah Cannon, the global cancer institute of Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), offers integrated cancer services with convenient access to innovative therapies. A Sarah Cannon Center of Excellence provides a multi-disciplinary approach to treatment including physician leadership, the use of leading-edge technology and a nurse navigation program that ensures a constant point of contact from the moment of diagnosis, through therapy and beyond.

The Medical Center of Plano provides a full range of cancer services and programs, beginning with community awareness and continuing through diagnosis, treatment and recovery. Since 1994, The Medical Center of Plano’s oncology program is accredited through the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. MCP’s oncology team is comprised of highly-skilled medical professionals who collaborate to provide patients and their families with education, support, advocacy, and excellent care throughout their cancer journey.

“Our commitment to this designation is a strong testament to the many patients we serve in our community,” said Charles Gressle, CEO of The Medical Center of Plano. “We are dedicated to meeting their needs during and after a cancer diagnosis with the highest level of quality care.”

On Friday, September 16, Sarah Cannon representatives, including Fred LaMaistre, MD, Senior Vice President, Sarah Cannon Market Operations and Physician in Chief of Blood Cancers, Richard Geer, MD, Physician in Chief, Surgical Oncology, Dee Anna Smith, Chief Executive Officer, will make a presentation to MCP recognizing this honor.

About The Medical Center of Plano

The Medical Center of Plano this year celebrates 40 years of caring for residents of Collin and adjoining counties. It is a full-service, 493-bed, acute-care facility with more than 1,600 employees, and 1,000-plus physicians representing more than 70 specialties and subspecialties. Accredited by The Joint Commission, The Medical Center of Plano is a Level II Trauma Center, a Comprehensive (Level I) Stroke Center, a Level III NICU, Collin County’s first Chest Pain Accredited hospital and the county’s first burn center. The hospital also holds Magnet designation for nursing excellence. MCP is part of HCA. Visit www.TheMedicalCenterofPlano.com for more information.