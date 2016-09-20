“Cancer Jam” Benefit Concert at Annette Strauss Square

Cancer Jam was founded in 2014 as an annual concert and fundraiser. Each year, Cancer Jam raises money to support a different honor who has been diagnosed with cancer.

This year’s “Cancer Jam” Benefit Concert will be in Annette Strauss Square in the Dallas Arts District on November 6. Tickets are on sale now and though the participating artists have not yet been announced, it’s going to an amazing night. Cancer Jam 2015 was wildly successful, raising over $30,000 for Linda Blocker. It was so popular that Cancer Jam founder Alex Hargis has moved Cancer 2016 to a larger venue, Annette Strauss Square, which seats 2,000. It’s an open-air entertainment venue that’s a part of the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Cancer Jam 2016 will benefit Michael “Mondo Mike” Vazquez, a long-time member of the Dallas radio community who was diagnosed with cancer last April.

Vazquez lives with wife, Amanda, and 5-year-old daughter, Olivia, in North Richland Hills. He is fighting a very rare form of cancer known as Follicular Dendritic Cell Sarcoma. Vazquez previously worked for KVIL, KRLD-AM, Q102/The Arrow, LIVE 105.3, and KDGE/102.1 ‘The Edge.’

Cancer Jam will be emceed by Atom Smasher and Shawnda of the Atom Smasher Morning Show on KDGE/102.1 ‘The Edge.’

“It’s always important to help whenever you can. Cancer affects so many people, not just the ones with the diagnosis, but also their family and friends,” said Smasher. “We are proud to partner with Cancer Jam. It is a great way to raise awareness and funds for families when they need it the most.”

Hargis also secured KDGE/102.1 ‘The Edge’ as a media partner. Dallas-based Hand Drawn Records will continue in its role as programming partner.

“Our goal is to raise $50,000 for Mondo,” explained Hargis. “With the larger venue, The Edge as our media partner, and Hand Drawn Records as our programming partner, I’m fairly certain we’ll reach that goal before the night of the show.”

Cancer Jam tickets are on sale now.

Cancer Jam 2016

When: Sunday, November 6 | 6-10 p.m.

Where: Annette Strauss Square | 2403 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201

More: To purchase tickets, make a donation or become a sponsor of Cancer Jam 2016, visit cancerjamtx.org