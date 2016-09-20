PINSTACK crafts new cocktails exclusively for Monday Night Football Games

PINSTACK is the first state-of-the-art bowling and avtive entertainment destination in North Texas. Jampacked with fun, PINSTACK has VIP bowling, two-story leaser tag, bumper cars, LED lit six-lane rock climbing walls, interactive games and simulator technology, and now, exclusive new cocktails crafted to pair with Monday Night Football. This is “Monday Night Mashups.”

During each game of the season, PINSTACK will craft two unique drinks, each one representing the football teams playing that night. These drinks are $9 each and will be featured all week long. A total of 16 Monday Night Mashups will be offered throughout the season, concluding in late December.

Additionally, PINSTACK is pleased to share their Sunday night football broadcast package with guests, ensuring sports fans all over know where to head so they don’t miss a single game.

PINSTACK is a chef-inspired restaurant, fueling your fun with an upscale dining experience before or after gaming. They mix modern American classics at a stacked bar and craft exclusive cocktails. The “Bowl Bar,” located right next to the bowling lanes, serves 24 beers and six wines on tap, top shelf craft cocktails, and full-service, gourmet coffee and gelato bars.

September 19th – Eagles vs. Bears

Double Eagle: Southern Comfort, Fireball and Dr. Pepper

Bear Claw: Malibu Rum, tequila, blue curacao, simple syrup, fresh lime juice and Sprite

October 10th – Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Pirate Punch: Tequila, Pama and cranberry juice

Carolina Sweet Tea: Sweet tea vodka, simple syrup, lemon juice, tea and mint

November 7th – Bills vs. Seahawks

White Buffalo: Vodka, coffee liqueur and heavy cream

Emerald City: Coconut rum, Midori, blue curacao, sweet & sour and Sprite

December 26th – Lions vs. Cowboys

White Lion: Light rum, grenadine, splash of bitters and Sprite

Cowboy Colada: Blue pina colada

Monday Night Football at PINSTACK

When: Monday Night Football

Where: PINSTACK | 6205 Dallas Pkwy. Plano, TX 75093

More: For more on PINSTACK, visit pinstackbowl.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.