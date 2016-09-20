Recipe: Smoked Salmon Canapes

Smoked Salmon Canapes, a light and savory appetizer. Originally this recipe called for whole wheat bread, but mini bagels are a wonderful substitution, as are blinis.
Ingredients
- 1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup butter, softened
- 2 tablespoons minced onion
- 1 tablespoon drained capers
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon anchovy paste
- Whole wheat bread or plain mini bagels
- ½ lb. smoked salmon, good quality
- Fresh dill, chopped
Recipe
- In a food processor or blender, puree the cream cheese, butter, onion, capers, paprika, lemon juice, mustard and anchovy paste.
- Chill for a few hours. When ready to serve, let it sit at room temperature to soften.
- Remove crust from the bread then cut into small circles or shapes (toasting is optional). If using mini bagels, slice the bagels into thin slices, then toast under the broiler until golden brown. Let them cool.
- Spread each bread or bagel generously with the cheese mixture, then top with smoked salmon. Sprinkle each with chopped fresh dill. Makes 12-24 servings, depending on what size bread you use.