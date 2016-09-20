Youth For Understanding and PISD offer an opportunity for local families to host exchange students

Youth For Understanding (YFU), one of the world’s oldest, largest and most respected intercultural exchange programs, has been changing the way we see the world through their high school exchange programs.

Each year YFU places hundreds of international exchange students with caring host families across the U.S. and enrolls them in a local area school. Recognizing the value international students bring to the classroom, Plano ISD has been a strong supporter of YFU’s exchange programs.

YFU and Plano ISD are asking local families in our community to help build international and interpersonal friendships by hosting one of these incoming international exchange student for the 2016-2017 academic year. All you really need to host a YFU student is the ability and desire to share your home and open your heart to a new family member. Hosting is all about sharing your version of the American lifestyle with an exchange student while also gaining a new global perspective, many memories and a new family member for life.

Exchange students experience tremendous personal growth and at the same time, the impressions made by the students themselves, as well as the broadened perspectives of host families, ripple through schools and across entire communities.

If you or someone you know is interested in hosting please visit yfuusa.org/apply or call your local Field Director Cathy White at 214.412.3526.