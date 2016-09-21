Cowboys Challenge youth to PLAY 60 & READ 20 at the Frisco Public Library

Who likes reading? Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr will join New York Times best-selling author and former NFL lineman Tim Green for an NFL PLAY 60 / READ 20 clinic at the Frisco Public Library on Monday, October 10. It’s the perfect chance for local kids to meet their heroes and even get a peek at Green’s new book.

Carr and Green will lead the students through a series of low-impact football drills with assistance from Cowboys mascot Rowdy, and team volunteers. At the conclusion of the clinic, Carr and Green will escort the students inside to read from Green’s new book.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL PLAY 60 / READ 20 event combining efforts to promote physical fitness, reading, and character building,” says Green. “As a former pro-athlete, I know how important it is to have a strong educational foundation for later in life, and this program exemplifies just that.”

Carr is an avid reader and supporter of the NFL PLAY 60 program. He provides books to schools in DFW and his hometown, Flint Michigan through his Carr Cares Foundation. Through a partnership with the United Way of Genesee County, Carr has dedicated three new reading centers at local Flint elementary schools – two schools that lost their libraries during recent floods, as well as his elementary Alma Mater. Additionally, Carr serves as the Cowboys spokesperson for the Cowboys PLAY 60 Challenge, powered by Reliant – a program partnership with the American Heart Association.

Green, a former first-round NFL draft pick in 1986, played eight seasons at linebacker and defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons. A graduate of Syracuse University, Green is a practicing lawyer, TV personality, coach, and best-selling children’s author. His youth series published by Harper Collins Children’s has sold over one million copies. Through his speaking engagements, Green generously donates books to kids, libraries, and schools that couldn’t otherwise afford them.

The Dallas Cowboys and NFL’s PLAY 60 initiative is designed to tackle childhood obesity and inspire kids to play well and eat better. NFL PLAY 60 brings together the NFL and Dallas Cowboys’ long-standing commitment to health and fitness with an impressive roster of partner organizations.

Come to NFL’s PLAY 60 / READ 20 event on October 10 and meet:

Brandon Carr, Dallas Cowboys Cornerback

Tim Green, NFL Alumni and Best-Selling Children’s Author

Rowdy, the Official Mascot of the Dallas Cowboys

NFL Play 60 / Read 20 clinic at the Frisco Public Library

When: Monday, October 10 | 2-4 p.m.

Where: Frisco Public Library | 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., Frisco Texas 75034 | 972.292.5669 | friscolibrary.com

Register: 4th and 5th graders are invited to register online at friscolibrary.com/Play60 beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, September 26. Space is limited.