Screening of family film “Gauru” at the Plano International Festival

Indie Meme presents the film Gauru: Journey of Courage at the Plano International Festival on Saturday, October 1!

The Plano International Festival gears up for its 12th year in bringing together our diverse community with a unique, family-friendly event in Downtown Plano’s Haggard Park. The 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. festival is complete with art, culture, food, music, dancing, wellness and fitness, kids’ activities, and much more.

The 2:15 p.m. international family film screening of the independent film Gauru: Journey of Courage takes place at downtown’s Courtyard Theatre. The film is an emotional and inspirational story of 13-year-old Gauru, who fights against all odds to fulfill the last wish of his ailing grandmother.

From award winning director Ramkishan Choyal and the Children’s Film Society of India, Gauru takes you beyond Bollywood to show you a glimpse of life in rural India. Set in Rajasthan, against the backdrop of severe famine, the film unravels in the midst of the annual migration undertaken by the Raika’s (Sheep herding community) and beautifully captures the special bond shared between a grandmother and her grandchildren. Gauru is a heart-warming tale of the shepherd boy’s determination and sacrifice of his most prized possession to correct his grandmother’s vision, so she can clearly see her ancestral home & family one last time.

Gauru: Journey of Courage is a triumph of hope, will and the human spirit. Watch the film with your whole family to see and understand the challenges of inadequate vision care.

The film screening is the only portion of the Festival that requires a ticket, which can be purchased for just $5, and is free to children under the age of 5. Part of ticket proceeds will benefit Lions Recycle for Sight Project.

Movie Trailer: indiememe.com/gauru.html

GAURU: JOURNEY OF COURAGE

When: Saturday, October 1 | 2:15 p.m.

Where: Courtyard Theatre | 1509 H Ave., Plano, Texas 75074

Tickets: gauru

Cost:

$5 | Age 6+

Free | Kids 5 and under

Indie Meme

Film promotion company for South Asian independent films in the United States. We aim to build socially conscious communities around film by promoting meaningful cinema via theatrical, non-theatrical, educational and event-based platforms. The organization spreads awareness around issues that are often missed by mainstream cinema.

indiememe.com

Facebook.com/indiememe