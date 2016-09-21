Community, Events, North Texas, Performing Arts

See “Eurydice,” presented by Outcry Youth Theatre

Eurydice at the Addison Center

All photos by Jason Johnson-Spinos

Eurydice, by Sarah Ruhl, re-imagines the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of Eurydice, its heroine and Outcry Youth Theatre invites you to experience the strange beauty of this retelling. Directed by Becca Johnson-Spinos, experience Eurydice’s journey into the underworld in this tale of triumph and tragedy, of love and loss.

  • Chrissy Milich and Emma Redenbaugh as Eurydice
  • Dylan Droz and Andy Stratton as Father
  • John Badar and Logan Beutel as Orpheus
  • David Allen Norton and Bryce Lederer as Lord of the Underworld

Tickets are on sale now.

Eurydice at the Addison Center

Eurydice with Outcry Youth Theatre

When: September 30-October 8

  • September 30 | 7:30 p.m.
  • October 1 | 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
  • October 2 | 2 p.m.
  • October 6 | 7:30 p.m.
  • October 7 | 7:30 p.m.
  • October 8 | 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Theatre in the Addison Conference and Theatre Centre | 15650 Addison Rd., Addison, TX 75001 | 972.450.6241 | addisontexas.net

Cost:

  • $10 | General Admission
  • $20 | Premium Reserved Seating

Tickets will be available online and at the door. There is a service charge for tickets purchased online.

Tickets: outcrytheatre.com/eurydice

Outcry Youth Theatre Mission Statement: “The mission of Outcry Theatre is to draw youth and young adults to the theatre as both audience and participants. Outcry Theatre utilizes bold artistic vision, highly physical staging, and an energetic and visceral performance style. With rigorous rehearsals, tenacious attention to detail, and unwavering dedication to excellence,Outcry Theatre focuses on developing stellar performances and exceptional storytelling.”

Tags

You may also like

cancer-jam-2016

“Cancer Jam” Benefit Concert at Annette Strauss Square

ferris-bueller

Movie night special event, September 20

photography-class Plano

Oh snap! Attend a free photography workshop with Picture Parties