See “Eurydice,” presented by Outcry Youth Theatre

Eurydice, by Sarah Ruhl, re-imagines the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of Eurydice, its heroine and Outcry Youth Theatre invites you to experience the strange beauty of this retelling. Directed by Becca Johnson-Spinos, experience Eurydice’s journey into the underworld in this tale of triumph and tragedy, of love and loss.

Chrissy Milich and Emma Redenbaugh as Eurydice

Dylan Droz and Andy Stratton as Father

John Badar and Logan Beutel as Orpheus

David Allen Norton and Bryce Lederer as Lord of the Underworld

Tickets are on sale now.

Eurydice with Outcry Youth Theatre

When: September 30-October 8

September 30 | 7:30 p.m.

October 1 | 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

October 2 | 2 p.m.

October 6 | 7:30 p.m.

October 7 | 7:30 p.m.

October 8 | 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Theatre in the Addison Conference and Theatre Centre | 15650 Addison Rd., Addison, TX 75001 | 972.450.6241 | addisontexas.net

Cost:

$10 | General Admission

$20 | Premium Reserved Seating

Tickets will be available online and at the door. There is a service charge for tickets purchased online.

Tickets: outcrytheatre.com/eurydice

Outcry Youth Theatre Mission Statement: “The mission of Outcry Theatre is to draw youth and young adults to the theatre as both audience and participants. Outcry Theatre utilizes bold artistic vision, highly physical staging, and an energetic and visceral performance style. With rigorous rehearsals, tenacious attention to detail, and unwavering dedication to excellence,Outcry Theatre focuses on developing stellar performances and exceptional storytelling.”