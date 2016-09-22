New Express Employment Professionals Office opens in Plano

Express Employment Professionals has good news for Plano job seekers. As more new companies, families and entrepreneurs flock to Plano, Express Employment Professionals has opened a new office in Plano with franchisee Richard Wade, to serve as a resource for ambitious individuals seeking job placement in one of Plano’s thriving businesses.

“Plano is growing at a tremendous rate with several new companies coming into the area and an already established community that encourages and supports small businesses,” Wade said. “I am excited to support local business owners while at the same time providing rewarding employment opportunities for the residents of Plano and surrounding areas.”

With more than 20 years of experience in senior and executive level roles, Wade has most recently served as the Senior Vice President for Risk Management with Elevate Credit Services, and prior to that as the Head of Mortgage and Home Equity Servicing Operations at Capital One in Plano. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Arizona State University and his master’s degree in Operations Research from Virginia Tech University.

In its annual ranking of the best and worst cities to find a job, in fact, WalletHub named Plano as the best city in the country for job seekers. Express seeks to be a go-between for job hunters and businesses, matching people with companies that suit their strengths, skills and ambitions. Express puts people to work and has a long-term goal to put a million people to work annually. In 2015, the company generated over $3 billion in sales and employed more than 500,000 people.

“Having lived here with my family for nearly 10 years, I’ve seen the development of this area, and I’m ready to use my experience and background to help businesses find great people and help the people of Plano and surrounding areas find great jobs,” Wade said.

Express offers traditional temporary and contract staffing, temp-to-hire evaluation and direct hiring options in a wide variety of fields, including financial, commercial, administrative, customer service, technical and professional.

The new Express office is located at the southeast corner of 121 and the Dallas North Tollway at 5550 Granite Pkwy., Ste. 185. Local businesses and job seekers are encouraged to stop by the office or call 214.618.5779.

Express Employment Professionals in Plano is now open.

For more information, visit expresspros.com/planowesttx.