Shopping, Upcoming

Meet Rebecca Minkoff at Neiman Marcus at The Shops at Willow Bend

Rebecca Minkoff, Neiman Marcus Willowbend Plano
Friday September 23, designer Rebecca Minkoff will be at Neiman Marcus at The Shops at Willow Bend.

Fans of Rebecca Minkoff designs are invited to meet the designer who will be autographing, answering questions and posing for photos between 2 and 4 p.m..

What better opportunity to update your handbag collection than with the latest Rebecca Minkoff—autographed by the designer!

Neiman Marcus will also have a monogrammer from 2 – 6p.m. so that you can get your new (or favorite) Rebecca Minkoff embellished with your initials.

Rebecca Minkoff at The Shops at Willow Bend

2-4 p.m. Personal Appearance

2-6 p.m. Monogrammer

Designer Handbags, First Floor Neiman Marcus

Tags

You may also like

Adam Trent at the Eisemann Center in Richardson

The Futurist-Adam Trent comes to the Eisemann October 22

Halloween at Watters Creek

Halloween at Watters Creek

Play 60 Read 20 with NFL

Cowboys Challenge youth to PLAY 60 & READ 20 at the Frisco Public Library