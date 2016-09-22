Meet Rebecca Minkoff at Neiman Marcus at The Shops at Willow Bend



Friday September 23, designer Rebecca Minkoff will be at Neiman Marcus at The Shops at Willow Bend.

Fans of Rebecca Minkoff designs are invited to meet the designer who will be autographing, answering questions and posing for photos between 2 and 4 p.m..

What better opportunity to update your handbag collection than with the latest Rebecca Minkoff—autographed by the designer!

Neiman Marcus will also have a monogrammer from 2 – 6p.m. so that you can get your new (or favorite) Rebecca Minkoff embellished with your initials.

Rebecca Minkoff at The Shops at Willow Bend

2-4 p.m. Personal Appearance

2-6 p.m. Monogrammer

Designer Handbags, First Floor Neiman Marcus