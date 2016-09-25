Recipe: Lime Marinated Chicken Skewers with Avocado Crema

Next time you’ve got a lot of people to feed, try simple, healthy Lime Marinated Chicken Skewers with Avocado Crema. The chicken can be marinated up to one day in advance and skewered up to 12 hours in advance. Store the chicken in an airtight container in the refrigerator. The sauce can be made up to 8 hours in advance but to prevent discoloration, press a piece of cling wrap directly onto the surface of the dip.

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

20 (4- or 6-inch) wooden skewers

Marinate:

Juice of 1 lime

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 green chilies, seeded, finely chopped

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon black pepper

Sauce:

1 avocado, pitted

3 scallions, chopped

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup sour cream

Salt, freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro, for garnish

Recipe

Soak wooden skewers in water before using. Cut chicken into 1-inch cubes. For the marinade, combine the ingredients in a non-metallic bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat each piece well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. For the sauce, place avocado, scallions, vinegar, olive oil, and sour cream in a food processor or blender; pulse until smooth. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes to allow the flavors to blend. Thread a chicken cube onto each presoaked skewer. Preheat broiler, a cast-iron griddle, or grill. Broil skewers until cooked through, approx. 5 minutes per side. Garnish each skewer with a sprinkling of cilantro. Serve warm or room temperature with the avocado crema sauce. Makes 20 servings.

Source: Hors d’oeuvres, by Eric Treuille & Victoria Blashford-Snell.