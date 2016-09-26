Faith Lutheran School of Plano gathers assembly for Public Reading of U.S. Constitution

Faculty, staff and students at Plano’s Faith Lutheran School gathered on Friday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. with local dignitaries, members of the military and other guests for a public reading of the U.S. Constitution.

Plano wasn’t alone. This event was one of hundreds of U.S. Constitution readings conducted in cities and towns all across the United States to celebrate Constitution Day.

“This event was a way for us to express our respect for our country and for the U.S. Constitution and to remind ourselves, our students and our community that this document is still very relevant today,” said Faith Lutheran School Headmaster Rev. Stephen W. Kieser of Wylie. “Too many are not really, truly familiar with the U.S. Constitution, what it says and what it stands for. Reading it aloud is educational and a good reminder for all of us.”

There was also the presentation of a proclamation on behalf of Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere by Plano City Council Member Tom Harrison and the presentation of colors by the Sons of the American Revolution East Fork-Trinity Chapter, a reading of the U.S. Constitution by members of the military, friends of Faith Lutheran School and others.

