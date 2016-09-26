Halloween at Watters Creek

Watters Creek is one of Allen’s biggest shopping centers, with lots of favorite retailers such as Kendra Scott and Altar’d State and restaurants such as Frogg Coffee Bar & Creperie and Brio Tuscan Grille. During this Halloween season, they will celebrate with a couple of fun activities for the whole family. Bring your pets or adopt a new one for Wags & Whiskers Howl-O-Ween on October 8 and return on October 22 for Bach & Broomsticks.

October 8: Wags & Whiskers Howl-O-Ween

Watters Creek will team up with League of Animal Protectors (LAP) to host “Wags & Whiskers Howl-O-Ween,” an afternoon-long pet adoption event! On October 8 from 1 – 5 p.m. on The Village Green, lovable cats and dogs in need of good homes can be found at Watters Creek. Many local rescue groups are bringing pets that are available for adoption. Participating animal rescue groups include: LAP, Raining Cats and Dogs, DFW Pup Patrol, Tzu Zoo Rescue, Cavalier Dog Rescue and The Big Fixx.

There’s no end to the fun. Pet parents can get pictures of their pets on the theme “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” A digital copy will be emailed to you. There will be a pet costume contest at 3:30 p.m. and the pets with the top three best costumes will win prizes valued at $75, $50 and $25. There is a $10 entry fee per contestant for the pet costume contest, which benefits the participating rescue organizations. In addition, Halloween pet photos will be available for $10 and include a frame.

For the kids, there will be games, face painting, a pumpkin patch and Halloween-y balloons, as well as puppies, kittens and candy. Vendors will be selling gifts for pets and people alike and DJ Ryan Cave will be playing classics like Monster Mash for all.

“We’re so excited to host ‘Wags & Whiskers Howl-O- Ween’ at Watters Creek! LAP is one of our regular pet adoption groups and we loved their idea of a themed event to help more pets find loving, forever homes with some of our guests,” said Debra Martinez, marketing director for Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm. “Last year’s event was terrific, and we’re hoping for an even better turn out this year.”

When: October 8 | 1-5 p.m.

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm

Pet contest entry fee: $10

October 22: Bach & Broomsticks

Come to Watters Creek for a day full of Halloween-themed activities and entertainment for the whole family!

The center’s Halloween festivities kick off at noon with Bach & Broomsticks, which includes kid-friendly activities and family fun in the afternoon, followed by Concerts by the Creek that same night. There will be pumpkin patches and pumpkin decorating all afternoon and fans of the October 8 Howl-O-Ween can return for a League of Animal Protectors pet adoption event. Additionally, there are Free hayrides for everyone to enjoy and children’s musical entertainer Joe McDermott will perform with The Allen Philharmonic. Then, that night’s concert will feature Bach Suites and Two Feet Beats, a fusion of Bach and Gershwin in a vibrant and quirky performance.

Detailed times and events are as follows:

12 – 2 p.m. | Pumpkin patch and pumpkin decorating, while supplies last

12 – 4 p.m. | League of Animal Protectors (LAP) pet adoption event

12 – 4 p.m. | Free hayrides!

3 – 4 p.m. | Children’s musical entertainer, Joe McDermott accompanied by The Allen Philharmonic Ensemble

7 – 9 p.m. | Concerts by the Creek presents Bach Suites and Two Feet Beats

When: October 22 | 12-9 p.m.

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm

Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Dr. Allen, TX 75013 | watterscreek.com