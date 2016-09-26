The Futurist-Adam Trent comes to the Eisemann October 22

Eisemann Center Presents The Futurist − Adam Trent on Saturday, October 22 in the Hill Performance Hall.

Broadway and TV star Adam Trent is part of a new generation of magicians. As one of the stars of the hit Broadway show The Illusionists, which shattered box office records during its 2014-2015 run, as well as his appearances on Good Morning America, America’s Got Talent, Disney Channel, ABC, VH1, Rachel Ray, Travel Channel, Syfy Channel and others, he is one of the most in-demand illusionists working today.

Described as Justin Timberlake meets David Copperfield, his interactive performances are part magic, part concert, and part stand-up comedy, with a fast paced variety necessary for today’s theatre audience. Approaching his craftiness with a tongue-in-cheek attitude allows him to connect with people who normally hate magic shows. He promises that audiences will leave his show feeling differently than they expected to after a magic show.

In addition to his regular TV appearances and staggering schedule of over 300 live shows each year, Adam Trent has a vast history of philanthropic work for which US News & World Report Magazine named him “One of the 10 Most Influential Youths in America.”

The Futurist-Adam Trent

When: October 22 | 8 p.m.

Where: Charles W. Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson, Texas, 75028

Tickets: $32-$48

Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons

Eisemann Center Ticket Office: 972.744.4650

More: eisemanncenter.com