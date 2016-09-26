The Wilkins Group celebrates 30 years in business

More than 200 people assembled at The InterContinental Hotel on Saturday, September 13 to celebrate 30th anniversary of The Wilkins Group, Inc. (WGI) which is in business delivering telecommunications services nationwide. Current and former colleagues, government officials, family and close friends came far and wide to join The Wilkins Group for this special occasion.

Guests were greeted in the lobby with a video showing the journey of The Wilkins Group for the past 30 years. Built on being a multi-generational company, WGI had also provided a room just fod kids (ages 7-18) with food, fun games and their very own dance floor and DJ!

The evening started with a cocktail reception featuring the coined drink, “The Wilkintini.” Following the reception, guests filled the Malachite Ballroom for an invocation and special remarks from previous and current Wilkins staff from the 1st , 2nd and 3rd decades of the company’s tenure. It was a celebration of the vision and hard work of the company. WGI is founded and owned by Tom and Faye Wilkins, who believe in always putting God first in business.

The crowd then enjoyed delectable dining options at the various buffet stations. As guests enjoyed their dinner, more guests were welcomed to the stage to give their remarks on their experiences working at The Wilkins Group from inception. They spoke of the successful partnership of the Wilkins, Tom Wilkins’ tenacity and Faye Wilkins’ competitive spirit.

Faye and Tom Wilkins took the stage to thank their guests. “Without all who have contributed to our success in different ways – as a client/customer, employee, associate, certifying agency, policy maker, supplier, spiritual leader, family or supportive friend who has volunteered time at the company, we would not have sustained since 1986 and for being by our side, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” said Faye Wilkins. Before taking his seat, Tom Wilkins received a standing ovation for his accomplishment and dedication to the vision and success of The Wilkins Group.

Following the program, the crowd continued to celebrate by enjoying the sounds of the legendary jazz singer, Martha Burke and the Fingerprints Band. Before departing, all guests were presented with Wilkins Group branded shirts, fandanas and mini bundt cakes to enjoy while traveling home.

Special guests included: Senator Royce West; State Representative Helen Giddings; former State of Texas Education Agency Commissioner and former Texas Railroad Commissioner, Michael Williams (also former WGI General Counsel); City of Dallas Councilmember, Sandy Greyson, NBA Legend, George “The Iceman” Gervin and Margo Posey, President, Dallas/Fort Worth Minority Business Development Council.

About WGI

WGI is a telecommunications services company which provides underground construction installation and equipment deployment for major wireline and wireless providers. WGI has experienced the change and growth in technology / equipment from Central Office Step Switches through Microwave Backhaul to Generation 4 wireless cell systems using copper, fiber and wireless.

More: wilkins.com