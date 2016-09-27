The 2016 Plano Public Safety PULLooza is a safety fair hosted by the City of Plano’s Fire, Police, and 911 Departments. There will be information booths from area organizations as well as lots of police and fire vehicles to tour. Other activities include:

Food trucks

Helicopter landings

Police motorcycle rodeo

Police bomb robot demos

Fire Safety and Crime Prevention tips

Fire-Rescue Clowns

Police SWAT demos

Kid’s Fire Obstacle Course

The anchor event is the Fire Truck Pull benefiting Special Olympics Texas! Teams of 12 will pull a Plano fire truck 75 feet in this timed competition! It’s not too late to pull a team of friends or coworkers together for the fun!

2016 Plano Public Safety PULLooza

When: Saturday, October 8 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Oak Point Amphitheatre Parking Lot and Event Field | 2801 E. Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano TX 75074

Cost: Event is free and parking is free!

Register: sotx.org/ftpplano