The 2016 Plano Public Safety PULLooza is a safety fair hosted by the City of Plano’s Fire, Police, and 911 Departments. There will be information booths from area organizations as well as lots of police and fire vehicles to tour. Other activities include:
- Food trucks
- Helicopter landings
- Police motorcycle rodeo
- Police bomb robot demos
- Fire Safety and Crime Prevention tips
- Fire-Rescue Clowns
- Police SWAT demos
- Kid’s Fire Obstacle Course
The anchor event is the Fire Truck Pull benefiting Special Olympics Texas! Teams of 12 will pull a Plano fire truck 75 feet in this timed competition! It’s not too late to pull a team of friends or coworkers together for the fun!
When: Saturday, October 8 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Oak Point Amphitheatre Parking Lot and Event Field | 2801 E. Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano TX 75074
Cost: Event is free and parking is free!
Register: sotx.org/ftpplano