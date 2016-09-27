Hope’s Door Awarded Community Partner of the Year by Plano Chamber

Hope’s Door has been selected as Community Partner of the Year by the Plano Chamber of Commerce. Jim Malatich, CEO of Hope’s Door and New Beginning Center, was honored when the announcement was made at the Hope’s Door office.

“We are grateful to be recognized for the services we provide to the community. We would not be able to do what we do without the support of individuals, businesses, City of Plano, and all of Collin County,” Malatich stated.

On September 1, 2016, Hope’s Door and New Beginning Center merged. The unification will allow increased financial efficiencies in administration resulting in shifting of resources to serve clients more effectively. Hope’s Door will be able to offer an increased capacity for emergency shelter, and additional services, including counseling programs and intervention and prevention classes at seven locations in both Dallas and Collin Counties. Both agencies have provided services to individuals overcoming intimate partner and family violence for over 30 years, with a combined 60 plus years of service to the community.

Hope’s Door joined the Plano Chamber of Commerce in 1986. The Community Partner Award recognizes outstanding nonprofit organizations that enrich and serve the community. Previous recipients have included the Plano Children’s Theatre, Plano Balloon Festival, Junior League of Collin County, and My Possibilities. Hope’s Door will be recognized at The Best of Plano Awards Dinner on October 6, 2016 at the Marriott 2 Dallas/Plano at the Legacy Town Center. Contact the Plano Chamber of Commerce, planochamber.org, for tickets.

About Hope’s Door and New Beginning Center: The combined organization is a comprehensive domestic violence agency serving North Texas. The agency’s mission is to offer intervention and prevention services to individuals and families affected by intimate partner and family violence and to provide educational programs that enhance the community’s capacity to respond.

Hope’s Door | 860 F Ave., Ste. 100, Plano, TX 75074 | 972.422.2911 | hopesdoorinc.org

Crisis Hotline | 972.422.SAFE

New Beginning Center | 218 N. 10th St., Garland, TX 75040 | 972.276.0423 | newbeginningcenter.org