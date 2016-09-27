Meet the Collin County Candidates in the November General Election

The League of Women Voters of Collin County invites the public to a free forum to meet candidates for Collin County offices and legislative districts in the coming November 8 General Election.

The forum will have four sessions to present candidates in the following contested races:

Session 1, 10:30 – 11:30 | 416 th District Judge, Collin County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Place 1

Session 2, 11:45 – 12:45 | U.S. Representative District 3

Session 3, 1– 2 | Texas Representative Districts 66, 67 and 70

Session 4, 2:15 – 3:15 | Texas Representative Districts 33 and 89

Candidates for Collin County Sheriff, Constable Precinct 1, and U.S. Representative District 4 were also invited but are unable to attend. A complete list of candidates invited and those attending is available at LWVCollin.org/forums.html.

Persons in the audience will have the opportunity to submit written questions to be asked of the candidates during each session. An informal Meet-and-Greet will be held between sessions. Although this event is held at a Plano public library, it is not sponsored by the Plano Public Library System or the City of Plano.

Online Voters Guides for all races on the Collin County ballot will be available October 1 at VOTE411.org, or at the League of Women Voters of Collin County website, LWVCollin.org.

Public Forum

When: Saturday, October 8

Where: Christopher A. Parr Library, 6200 Windhaven Pkwy., Plano, TX 75093

More: For more information, please contact Janice Schieffer, President, at [email protected].

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. The LWV never supports or opposes any political party or candidate.