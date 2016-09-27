Top 10 shows to see in and around Plano this October

Celebrate the best of fall this October at your local theaters and concert halls. Enjoy a free concert series out in the autumn air, or step into the elegant Eisemann Center to see the renowned Plano Symphony Orchestra. Grab a seat before it’s all sold out! Here are ten awesome plays, musicals, concerts and more to see in and around Plano this October.

Watters Creek free concerts

When: October

Watters Creek’s Concerts by the Creek hosts four four free concerts. October 1: Good N Gone (country); Saturday, October 8: Counterfeit Radio (hits from the 1970s to today); Saturday, October 15: Infinite Journey (Journey tribute band); Saturday, October 22: Bach Suites & Two Feet Beats (a modern take on classical music).

Live music at Scruffy Duffies

When: October

Scruffy Duffies knows how to set the mood with live, high-energy bands every Thursday! The lineup includes: The Mullet Boyz, Metal Shop, Vegas Stars and Hip Hop Hooray.

Courtyard Texas Music Series

When: October 6

See Texas country singer-songwriter Max Stalling at the Courtyard Theater as part of the Courtyard Texas Music Series.

Anon(ymous)

When: October 6-16

See Anon(ymous) at the Collin Theatre Center. Separated from his mother, a young refugee called Anon travels across the United States, encountering a wide variety of people — some kind, some dangerous and cruel — as he searches for his family in this adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey.

CATS

When: October 7–8

Melissa Youth OnSTAGE presents the Broadway hit CATS at the Cox Playhouse in Downtown Plano.

Doktor Kaboom!

When: October 9

Eisemann Center’s Family Series opens with Doktor Kaboom!, an interactive one-man science variety show that creatively blends theatre arts with the wonders of scientific exploration.

Little Shop of Horrors

When: October 21-30

Visit Repertory Theatre Company and see Little Shop of Horrors, in which meek flower shop assistant Seymour discovers an unusual plant which feeds only on humans, but attracts a great deal of business for the previously struggling store.

Towards Zero at Roverwerks Theatre

When: October 22–November 14

See Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero, about the mysterious death of the wealthy, humorless Lady Tressilian.

Hard Night’s Day

When: October 28

Hard Night’s Day is a local cover band of The Beatles, and they’re performing during the Willow Bend Concert Series this October.

Singin’ in the Rain

When: October 29

The Plano Symphony Orchestra presents Singin’ in the Rain, a musical tribute hosted by Gene Kelly’s widow and biographer, Patricia Ward Kelly.

