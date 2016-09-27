Concerts, Entertainment, Events, Performing Arts, Upcoming

Top 10 shows to see in and around Plano this October

top-ten-shows-for-october-in-plano

Celebrate the best of fall this October at your local theaters and concert halls. Enjoy a free concert series out in the autumn air, or step into the elegant Eisemann Center to see the renowned Plano Symphony Orchestra. Grab a seat before it’s all sold out! Here are ten awesome plays, musicals, concerts and more to see in and around Plano this October.

Watters Creek free concerts

When: October
Watters Creek’s Concerts by the Creek hosts four four free concerts. October 1: Good N Gone (country); Saturday, October 8: Counterfeit Radio (hits from the 1970s to today); Saturday, October 15: Infinite Journey (Journey tribute band); Saturday, October 22: Bach Suites & Two Feet Beats (a modern take on classical music).
Read more:  Free concert series at Watters Creek

Watters Creek Montgomery Farm, Allen, Music Series

Live music at Scruffy Duffies

When: October
Scruffy Duffies knows how to set the mood with live, high-energy bands every Thursday! The lineup includes: The Mullet Boyz, Metal Shop, Vegas Stars and Hip Hop Hooray.
Read more: October music lineup at Scruffy Duffie’s in Plano

Scruffy Duffies October music

Photo/Scruffy Duffies Facebook

Courtyard Texas Music Series

When: October 6
See Texas country singer-songwriter Max Stalling at the Courtyard Theater as part of the Courtyard Texas Music Series.
Read moreCourtyard Theater Texas Music Series 2016

Anon(ymous)

When: October 6-16
See Anon(ymous) at the Collin Theatre Center. Separated from his mother, a young refugee called Anon travels across  the United States, encountering a wide variety of people — some kind, some dangerous and cruel — as he searches for his family in this adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey.
Read more: collintheatrecenter.com

CATS 

When: October 7–8
Melissa Youth OnSTAGE presents the Broadway hit CATS at the Cox Playhouse in Downtown Plano.
Read more: MYO presents: CATS

Doktor Kaboom!

When: October 9
Eisemann Center’s Family Series opens with Doktor Kaboom!, an interactive one-man science variety show that creatively blends theatre arts with the wonders of scientific exploration.
Read moreDoktor Kaboom!” opens the Eisemann Center’s Family Series

Doktor Kaboom

David Epley as Doktor Kaboom

Little Shop of Horrors

When: October 21-30
Visit Repertory Theatre Company and see Little Shop of Horrors, in which meek flower shop assistant Seymour discovers an unusual plant which feeds only on humans, but attracts a great deal of business for the previously struggling store.
Read more: rcttheatre.com

Towards Zero at Roverwerks Theatre

When: October 22–November 14
See Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero, about the mysterious death of the wealthy, humorless Lady Tressilian.
Read more: roverdramawerks.com

Hard Night’s Day

When: October 28
Hard Night’s Day is a local cover band of The Beatles, and they’re performing during the Willow Bend Concert Series this October.
Read more: hardnightsday.com

Singin’ in the Rain

When: October 29
The Plano Symphony Orchestra presents Singin’ in the Rain, a musical tribute hosted by Gene Kelly’s widow and biographer, Patricia Ward Kelly.
Read more: Plano Symphony Orchestra presents: The 2016-2017 season

Singin' in the Rain | The Kobal Collection/ MGM

Singin’ in the Rain | The Kobal Collection/ MGM

Tags

You may also like

Faith Lutheran School

Faith Lutheran School of Plano gathers assembly for Public Reading of U.S. Constitution

Adam Trent at the Eisemann Center in Richardson

The Futurist-Adam Trent comes to the Eisemann October 22

Halloween at Watters Creek

Halloween at Watters Creek