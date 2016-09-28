Eisemann Center Presents: “Sister’s Back to School Catechism”

Eisemann Center Presents the Theatre Series production of Sister’s Back to School Catechism: The Holy Ghost and Other Terrifying Tales for five performances running October 27-30, 2016 at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. It is that time of year again and Sister is preparing her classroom for another long year of Catechism. You are in store for another hysterical lesson with Back to School Catechism: The Holy Ghost and Other Terrifying Tales. In this session we find out the Church’s take on all the familiar Halloween tales of ghosts and goblins. Full of Sister’s signature class participation, you may get hands-on experience in how to build a Catholic-appropriate Halloween costume.

Late Nite Catechism written by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan made its debut May 28, 1993 at the Live Bait Theatre in Chicago, Illinois and has grossed over $100 million in box office receipts. It has been presented in over 410 cities around the world, has played 6 countries with more than 3.5 million people in attendance. The show has raised over $4 million in good faith donations for retired Sisters and Catholic organizations. There have been over 100 “Sisters” presenting the eight shows in the series.

Performances of Back to School Catechism

When: October 27-29 | 8 p.m.

Matinees on October 29 and October 30 | 2 p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr. Richardson, Texas, 75028

Cost: $37-$42 and are available at

Tickets: eisemanncenter.com | 972.744.4650

Group discounts for 10 or more are available