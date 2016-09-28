Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream hosts a Pajama Party

At Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream, ice cream makes you pretty! Henry’s is a huge part of the Plano community and they have a cozy way to give back at their 22nd Annual Pajama Party.

Every person in pajamas receives a free quart of Henry’s ice cream, all of the scoopers are cancer survivors, and scooper tips are donated to the American Cancer Society. PJ costume contests, music and fun help set the stage to raise awareness and funds in the fight against cancer! There will be PJ contests and winners for Best Slippers, Best Couple, Best Family, Best Children’s and Best ‘Pretty in Pink.’

Remember to cheer for the survivors as they scoop for you. The Honorary Scooper is Keresa Richardson, CEO of Lawton Group.

Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream 22nd Annual Pajama Party

When: Saturday, October 8 | 7- 8:30 p.m.

Where: 3100 Independence Pkwy., Ste. 215 Plano, Texas 75075

More: henryshomemadeicecream.com