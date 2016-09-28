Hub Streat food truck park and more opens in Downtown Plano fall 2016

Much like entertainment, food trends create excitement and interest. The explosion of food truck cuisine popularity is growing more than ever, and last year, after an announcement of a food truck park coming to Plano hit social media, joy erupted within the community.

Hub Streat was set to open in spring 2016, but project plans grew exponentially for developer Jim West and his business partners. The original plan involved something similar to Dallas’ popular Truck Yard, but Jim and team envisioned something larger in the end. Hub Streat is now considered a “culinary entertainment center.” In addition to the rotating food truck park, Hub Streat will boast a beer garden, a two-story restaurant and game room, complete with regular live concerts.

Located on a more than 1.2-acre lot at the southwest corner of 14th Street and M Avenue in Downtown Plano Arts District, Hub Streat will soon be considered the new hot spot after its planned mid-November grand opening.

The restaurant will serve an eclectic menu, and will feature a centrally-located bar and rooftop stage for live performances. The predominantly outdoor dining and entertainment venue will be pet-friendly.

