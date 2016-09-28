Events, Food & Drink, Upcoming, Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm

Pop-Up style Texas Spice cooking demo with Chef Jan Loov

oil-and-vinegar pop up cooking demo

Courtesy of Oil and Vinegar Facebook page

Omni Dallas Hotel Chef de Cuisine Jan Loov is set to host a pop-up style Texas Spice that includes a dynamic cooking demonstration followed by delicious eats at premier culinary gift shop Oil & Vinegar, located in Allen’s Watters Creek shopping center.

Chef Loov will utilize the gourmet store’s international olive oils and other imported foods to complete two of his most popular dishes, rich and meaty Bolognese with 100 percent grass-fed beef paired with light and pillowy goat cheese masa gnocchi.

Pop-Up style Texas Spice cooking demo

When: Saturday, October 1 | 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Oil & Vinegar | Watters Creek Mall | 911 Garden Park Dr. Allen, Texas 75013

Tickets: No purchase required to attend; for more information visit facebook.com/OandVDallas

Tags

You may also like

Henry's Ice Cream Plano

Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream hosts a Pajama Party

Hub Streat food truck park and more opens in Downtown Plano fall 2016

Courtesy of Eisenmann Center

Eisemann Center Presents: “Sister’s Back to School Catechism”