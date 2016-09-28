uBreakiFix technology repair store now open in West Plano

uBreakiFix is now open in West Plano at 6205 Coit Rd. This is the brand’s third location in the Collin County area, joining uBreakiFix McKinney and uBreakiFix Plano.

The growing technology repair company specializes in same-day repair service of small electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 230 stores across North America.

The West Plano location is owned and operated by Robert Monroe, who also owns the McKinney and Plano locations.

“We are extremely proud to offer a variety of technology repair options to the community,” Monroe said. “We are well-known for cell phone repair at the Plano location, but with the West Plano store, we hope to promote our ability to fix any electronic device.”

Monroe plans to open additional locations in Frisco and Richardson.

The increasing cost of devices has made technology replacement difficult and expensive, which motivated savvy millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to provide another option. uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 and the pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to offer a brick and mortar tech repair option that was quick, affordable and most importantly, provided a quality customer experience.

“We want to build trust with our customers by taking the traumatic experience of damaged devices and making the repair process simple,” said uBreakiFix founder Justin Wetherill. “As we expand into West Plano, we want the community to know there are options beyond replacement, and uBreakiFix is here to provide them with a trusted alternative.”

uBreakiFix offers repair services for all brands of smartphones, tablets, computers and game consoles. The brand’s ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix opened 51 stores during the first and second quarters of 2016 and expects to have 275 stores across North America by the end of the year.

uBreakiFix West Plano is located at 6205 Coit Rd. Suite 336 and can be reached at: 972-519-9990. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.