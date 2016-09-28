What’s inside our October 2016 issue …

October means one thing for Plano Profile: Women in Business. Plano Profile has a long-standing tradition of celebrating the women that have worked hard to make Plano amazing and we went all out for our 15th Annual Women in Business Conference. The conference was an opportunity to network and hear from some of Plano’s powerhouse businesswomen. Our keynote speaker was Julia Wada, GVP of Toyota Financial Services. If you missed the event, read our feature on Julia Wada and her journey to the top of the corporate ladder.

Our three inspiring panelists for Women in Business share their success stories in Communication, Collaboration & Community. Our panelists are: Connie Rogers, Regional Investment/Fiduciary Services Manager for the DFW markets of Wells Fargo; Cheryl “Action” Jackson, founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry, an award-winning philanthropist and public speaker; and Stacy Sullivan, Senior Manager of External Communications for FedEx Office.

We also profiled Plano’s Leading Ladies, trailblazers that have shaped the Plano we know and love today. Read about Florence Shapiro, Plano’s first female mayor; Lisa Faye Stanley, Plano’s first female police officer; Jennifer Maxwell, Plano’s first female firefighter and Jamee Jolly, Plano’s first female President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce.

Windrose Tower is the new luxury condominium rising on our horizon in Legacy West. Discover why there’s nothing else quite like it in Plano in Great Heights.

Local fashionistas, flip to page 36 for Fabulous Fall fashions, modeled by Ana Broadfoot.

Then, find out why #SmartIsCool with Mika Abdalla, a Plano girl reaching stardom at the helm of a Netflix Original Series.

There are, of course, many more Women in Business to be found in the pages of our October issue.

Our Food & Drink section rocks this month. Our Dining Divas dropped by Sixty Vines just days after the grand opening. Read about the beauty of a meal at Sixty Vines in Sharing with the Angels. Discover all the best restaurants coming to town in The Dish and find a hole-in-the-wall ice house in this month’s Hidden Gem.

Finally, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere contributed a column this month. Find out what he had to say!

Read on!