Prince of Peace Catholic School is named one of the best in the nation 

Prince of Peace Catholic Community Plano

U.S. Secretary of Education, John B. King, Jr., announced today that Prince of Peace Catholic School has been named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School. Prince of Peace Catholic School is one among 279 public and 50 private schools receiving this honor.

Schools are nominated for the award by the state department of education, and then complete a comprehensive application about school practices. Schools may apply for status as Exemplary High Performing—among the top schools in a state—or Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing—schools making the fastest progress in the their state in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Mr. Chad Evans, Rev. Thomas Cloherty, Mr. Scott Ripberger, Mrs. Julie Ayres and Robert Thoele will represent Prince of Peace Catholic School at a two-day awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., to celebrate their hard-won achievements.

For more information about Prince of Peace Catholic School, please visit http://www.popschool.net.

For more information about the National Blue Ribbon Schools program, please visit nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov

