St. Mark Catholic School Combines 35th Anniversary Kick-Off with Election Assembly for Students and Parents

St. Mark Catholic School will officially celebrate its 35th anniversary in August 2017. School administration searched for a special way to kick-off the yearlong celebration leading up to this milestone, and the 2016 election season provided the perfect inspiration.

On October 7, 2016, three distinguished elected officials will visit St. Mark for a special assembly entitled, “St. Mark: Making a Difference in our Community for 35 Years.” This assembly will serve to officially open the school’s 35th anniversary celebrations, engage students and parents on topics ranging from responsible citizenship to community service, and underscore the importance of Catholic schools in this process.

United States Congressman Sam Johnson’s office will present a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol building in honor of St. Mark’s 35th anniversary.

State Senator Van Taylor and State Representative Jeff Leach will discuss the November elections, how students can begin to think about their civic duties, the importance of service to community, and how St. Mark and other Catholic schools continue to promote these values. A State Proclamation will also be presented to the school as official recognition of its 35 years of service to the local community.

Fourth grade students will present a preview of their patriotic “America, My Home” fall play, St. Mark Boy Scout Troop 285 will present the flag and Pledge of Allegiance, Student Council officers will present commemorative gifts to the honored guests, and the entire student body will participate in a spiritual song.

During this national election year, and its own 35th anniversary kick-off year, it is the goal of St. Mark Catholic School to remind the community what America is all about, and how Catholic schools continue to play a vital role by helping to shape young citizens into responsible adults.

When: Friday, October 7 | 9:30 a.m.

Where: St. Mark Catholic School – Bacot Gymnasium | 1201 Alma Dr., Plano, TX 75075

Special reserved seating will be provided.

RSVP: Please R.S.V.P. to Rene O’Connor by October 5: [email protected] or 972.578.0610