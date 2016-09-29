The Concert Series at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church

As part of their Fine Art/Concert Series, Lord of Life Lutheran Church presents concert pianist Trevor Magness in concert on Sunday, November 13. Trevor has placed in a number of piano competitions including first place prizes at the Nebraska Music Teachers Association Competition in 2011 and the UNL Undergraduate Concerto Competition in 2012 and 2014. He has given solo performances in many locations, including in Fort Worth, Tulsa, Lincoln, St. Louis, Chicago, and Italy. During his undergraduate years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln he also gave multiple chamber music performances with the Capri Trio.

Trevor was the recipient of the 2014 Glenn Korff DistinguishedUndergraduate Artist/Scholar Award and is a member of the Pi Kappa Lambda music honor society. He is currently pursuing a masters degree in Piano at Texas Christian University, where he is a student of Dr. Tamás Ungár.

Trevor’s performance will primarily feature the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, including selections from his Well-Tempered Clavier and the English Suite #1. In addition, he will play Felix Mendelssohn’s Prelude and Fugue in E minor, Opus 35, No. 1.

Trevor Magness

When: November 13 | 7 p.m.

Where: Lord of Life Lutheran Church | 3601 W. 15th St. Plano, TX 75075

More: planolutheran.com