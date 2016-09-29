Top 10 Coffeehouses in and around Plano

If you woke up groggy today, we have good news. It’s National Coffee Day. As the weather grows colder, coffee only grows more tempting and our Starbucks cards are wearing thin. So today, if you’re craving a specialty brew, espresso or fresh pastry, support one of the magnificent local coffee shops near you. Dallas might have Oak Lawn Coffee, State Street Coffee, Cultivar Coffee Bar and Stupid Good Coffee, but here’s our list of just a few of Collin County’s best spots to grab a cup of coffee.

Plano

1418 Coffeehouse

With comfortable couches, excellent pour overs and high standards for quality, coffee in Plano doesn’t get better than 1418 Coffeehouse. If a shot isn’t perfect, it isn’t served. All of their coffee is stocked by Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters and it’s served alongside homemade sandwiches and Emporium Pies. Try the signature latte, the Purple Haze (lavender with a hint of vanilla).

1418 Coffeehouse | 1418 K Ave, Plano, TX 75074 | fourteeneighteencoffeehouse.com

Coffee del Rey

“Micro roasting amazing coffees to make the world a better place,” Coffee del Rey is a for-profit organization where the profits are used to support various charities and causes. Coffee del Rey sells most of their beans and teas in bulk, so the menu isn’t as broad as some of the others, but in the store you can enjoy a French Press, Chemex or espresso. Coffee del Ray is affiliated with the North Texas Food Bank and their Food 4 Kids program.

Coffee del Rey | 1915 N Central Expy #340, Plano, TX 75075 | coffeedelrey.com

Frisco

@nerdvana Coffee

@nerdvana coffee is Frisco’s quirkiest coffeehouse. The latte art is off-the-charts and all of their coffee is brewed fresh from locally roasted, single origin beans from Central and South America. If tea is more to your taste,[email protected] teas are awesome, all from small, family-owned farms or exotic larger plantations growing specialty teas from China, India and Japan. Plus, there’s a selection of board games available for free-play from the lending library or for purchase.

Nerdvana Coffee | 5757 Main St #111, Frisco, TX 75034 | nerdvanafrisco.com

Coffee N Cream

“Where Neighbors ‘N’ Friends meet,” Coffee N Cream is a family owned and operated cafe that serves only the best coffee, espresso and pastries. All the desserts are made from scratch and all the ice cream is Blue Bell. They have even been voted the Best Cup of Coffee by the Readers Choice Awards. It’s a great place to go for a coffee, or, if you’re feeling fancy, a Cookies N Cream Java Chill.

Coffee N Cream | 11660 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX 75034 | mycoffeencream.com

McKinney

fILTERed

fILTER(ed) is a delightfully one-of- a-kind craft coffee and infused-water shop located in the beautiful McKinney square. There’s a grand piano and local art and a cool selective of finest fair-trade coffees from Guatemala, Ethiopia, Brazil, and El Salvador.

Filtered, McKinney | 218 E Louisiana St, McKinney, TX 75069 | getmefiltered.com

SNUG on the Square

SNUG on the Square is warm and cozy, sort of like a giant sweater. They serve omelets, waffles, hot sandwiches (Snug melts), soups and more and display art from local artists. Local musicians are common sights too. And a lot of their drinks are named after candy. An Almond Joy or Reeses’s Cup latte, anyone?

SNUG on the Square, McKinney | 109 N Kentucky St, McKinney, TX 75069 | snugonthesquare.com

Allen

Caffe Promenade

Visit Allen to grab a donut and a coffee at Caffe Promenade. Try an old standby or branch out with one of their signature drinks such as Caramel Cinnamon Apple Cider or a Green Tea smoothie.

Caffe Promenade | 600 E Bethany Dr #100, Allen, TX 75002 | caffepromenade.com

Frogg Coffee & Crepe Bar

Frogg Coffee & Crepe Bar has great coffee, but to be honest, we love it for the crepes. Though it’s common in Europe, a good crepe can be a little more rare in Texas and Frogg’s serves some of the best around. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, go for Lemon Blueberry, S’mores or Strawberry Cheesecake. Or, try a savory crepe. The Viva La Tejas comes with Chorizo, roasted peppers, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese. Then The Ratatouille has a vegetable medley, spinach, sour cream and goat cheese. Yum.

Frogg Coffee & Crepe Bar | Firewater Kitchen & Bar, 832 Market St, Allen, TX 75013 |froggcoffee.com

Richardson

Pearl Cup

Pearl Cup Coffee brews coffee courtesy of local Texas roasters, a quiet Richardson haunt perfect for savoring the great taste of espresso. Try the Pearl Latte, described as a “rich, creamy, dreamy latte,” which won Best Latte in Dallas after only 6 months of Pearl Cup’s grand opening.

Pearl Cup | 2701 Custer Pkwy #917, Richardson, TX 75080 | pearlcupcoffee.com

Happy National Coffee Day!

