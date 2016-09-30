Art Centre Theatre presents Halloween shows

Art Centre Theatre presents two Halloween shows this October, bringing chills and thrills to the stage with The Nightmare Before Christmas and Von Schlickendicken’s Revenge: An ACT Murder Mystery.

Nightmare Before Christmas

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is brought to life in this original adaptation by the Art Centre Theatre. “Halloween just isn’t the same anymore, and Jack is thoroughly bored. Why can’t he be the one to spread the joy of Christmas instead? Surely Santa needs a break from the “same-old, same-old,” just like Jack himself! Despite the best of intentions, his plans end up putting Santa in jeopardy, and good little boys and girls find themselves in something of a … nightmare! Youth and adult casts.”

When: October 21-November 6

Cost: $15 | ACT member discounts apply if you buy in advance using our online system.

Von Schlickendicken’s Revenge: An ACT Murder Mystery

“Not so fast! The rumors of Edna’s demise at the now infamous High School Reunion were greatly exaggerated. It turns out that her use of copious amounts of her own cosmetics over the years have so altered her biochemistry that she managed to counteract the poison administered by the so-called foreign exchange student; Edna only appeared dead. But she’s back, and, boy, is she ticked! Now it’s time for the Halloween Ball, and her evil plot will come to fruition.”

Come in your most fabulous and freakish costume–there’s a prize for the best one. Catering with Love is providing the food and with each purchase of two dinner tickets (also available for donations) you will receive one free bottle of wine.

When: October 14-15 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost:

$30 includes dinner

$20 show only

