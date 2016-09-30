Downtown Plano goes purple for domestic violence awareness

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Hope’s Door, New Beginning Center and the City of Plano have worked together to raise awareness in Plano.

To that end, McCall Plaza will display purple lights for the entire month of October to bring awareness to victims and survivors of intimate partner and family violence. Hope’s Door and New Beginning Center offer emergency shelter, intervention, and prevention to those experiencing violence. The agency will also participate in the Art and Wine Walk, which this month, will benefit Hope’s Door and New Beginning Center financially and by raising awareness to the issue of family violence.

Jim Malatich, CEO of Hope’s Door and New Beginning Center said, “We are excited to participate with the Historic Downtown Plano Association to create awareness for the services and resources we provide for the Plano community as well as North Texas.”

Based in Plano, Hope’s Door and New Beginning Center have a total of seven locations. Both Plano and Garland have an emergency shelter, counseling offices, and Resale Stores. A separate Batterers Intervention and Prevention Program is also located in Garland. Both agencies have provided services to individuals overcoming intimate partner and family violence for over 30 years, with a combined 60 plus years of service to the community.

About Hope’s Door and New Beginning Center: The combined organization is a comprehensive domestic violence agency serving North Texas. The agency’s mission is to offer intervention and prevention services to individuals and families affected by intimate partner and family violence and to provide educational programs that enhance the community’s capacity to respond.

Hope’s Door | 860 F Ave., Ste. 100, Plano, TX 75074 | Admin: 972.422.2911 | Crisis Hotline: 972.422.SAFE | hopesdoorinc.org

New Beginning Center | 218 N. 10 th St., Garland, TX 75040 | Admin: 972.276.0423 | Crisis Hotline: 972.276.0057 | newbeginningcenter.org