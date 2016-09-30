Food & Drink, Recipes

Recipe: Artichoke Bottoms Stuffed with Cheese

Artichoke Bottoms Stuffed with Cheese are decadently delicious, and always a big hit with guests!

Ingredients

  • 24 frozen or 16 canned artichoke bottoms
  • ½ lb. soft cheese (Brie, Bavarian blue, or herb cream cheese)
  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 16-24 roasted walnut or pecan halves, or whole almonds or filberts

Recipe

  1. If using frozen artichoke bottoms, thaw and pat dry. If using canned, drain, rinse, and pat dry.
  2. Spoon soft cheese (including rind) equally into artichoke bottoms.
  3. Using tongs, dip bottoms into melted butter, then Parmesan cheese.
  4. Set the artichokes with cheese filling up on a 10×15-inch shallow rimmed baking sheet, side by side without touching. Top each with a nut. (Cover and chill up to 1 day, if desired.)
  5. To serve, preheat oven to 500 degrees. Bake the artichoke bottoms uncovered until cheese is melted and artichoke is warmed, about 5 minutes. Remove with a spatula to a serving platter.
  6. Serve immediately. Makes 12-16 servings.

