Recipe: Artichoke Bottoms Stuffed with Cheese

Artichoke Bottoms Stuffed with Cheese are decadently delicious, and always a big hit with guests!
Ingredients
- 24 frozen or 16 canned artichoke bottoms
- ½ lb. soft cheese (Brie, Bavarian blue, or herb cream cheese)
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
- 2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 16-24 roasted walnut or pecan halves, or whole almonds or filberts
Recipe
- If using frozen artichoke bottoms, thaw and pat dry. If using canned, drain, rinse, and pat dry.
- Spoon soft cheese (including rind) equally into artichoke bottoms.
- Using tongs, dip bottoms into melted butter, then Parmesan cheese.
- Set the artichokes with cheese filling up on a 10×15-inch shallow rimmed baking sheet, side by side without touching. Top each with a nut. (Cover and chill up to 1 day, if desired.)
- To serve, preheat oven to 500 degrees. Bake the artichoke bottoms uncovered until cheese is melted and artichoke is warmed, about 5 minutes. Remove with a spatula to a serving platter.
- Serve immediately. Makes 12-16 servings.