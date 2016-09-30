STEM at the Frisco Public Library

It’s never too early to incorporate STEM in a young child’s education, and Frisco Public Library’s newest webinar series can show you how. Targeted at learners from age two through five and five through eight, the free courses teach innovative ways to capitalize on children’s natural curiosity. Parents and caregivers can earn up to three hours of Continuing Education Credit by completing the self-paced courses.

“Our goal with the Simple STEM webinars is to show parents and childcare providers that introducing STEM practices to preschoolers and early elementary students can be simple, approachable, and fun,” explains Bonnie Barber, Youth Services Senior Librarian.

Simple STEM offers courses in preschool and early elementary education. Both courses were researched and designed by specially trained early literacy Library staff. A library card is not required for participation. Enroll at friscolibrary.com/stemonline. Learn more about the Library at friscolibrary.com.