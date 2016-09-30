Education & Enrichment, Frisco

STEM at the Frisco Public Library

stem-at-frisco-library

It’s never too early to incorporate STEM in a young child’s education, and Frisco Public Library’s newest webinar series can show you how. Targeted at learners from age two through five and five through eight, the free courses teach innovative ways to capitalize on children’s natural curiosity. Parents and caregivers can earn up to three hours of Continuing Education Credit by completing the self-paced courses.

“Our goal with the Simple STEM webinars is to show parents and childcare providers that introducing STEM practices to preschoolers and early elementary students can be simple, approachable, and fun,” explains Bonnie Barber, Youth Services Senior Librarian.

Simple STEM offers courses in preschool and early elementary education. Both courses were researched and designed by specially trained early literacy Library staff. A library card is not required for participation. Enroll at friscolibrary.com/stemonline. Learn more about the Library at friscolibrary.com.

Tags

You may also like

catholic-school

St. Mark Catholic School Combines 35th Anniversary Kick-Off with Election Assembly for Students and Parents

Prince of Peace Catholic Community Plano

Prince of Peace Catholic School is named one of the best in the nation 

Heart of Autism Gala

Heart of Autism raises $50,000 for local autism community