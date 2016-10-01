Haunt Jaunt 2016: Plano’s Nighttime 5K & Fun Run

Ready for a spookily good time this October? The City of Plano presents the Haunt Jaunt, a nighttime Halloween race through Oak Point Park. A 5K that’s both safe and fun, join in to explore the nature preserve, while racing on the park trails and streets for a smooth run through a beautiful park and preserve. For a family-friendly option, the 1-mile Fun Run will keep you active and entertained. For each child registered for the 1-Mile Fun Run, one free adult entry in the 1-Mile Fun Run will be granted as well. The nighttime race will be dark at places, so tread carefully and bring your own flashlight if you want to light your way. Chip Timing is provided to all 5K registrants free of charge!

Of course there’s a costume contest, with wildly awesome prizes awarded in several categories from “Best Spooky Family” to “Best Dressed Person.” And, if you get hungry, In-n-Out Burger is sponsoring and their Mobile burger Unit will be serving free meals to all participants throughout the event!

Haunt Jaunt 2016 benefits the City’s Adapted Recreation programs which offer recreational opportunities to people aged 12 months to 60+ years with special needs. These year-round services provide fitness activities, fine arts, educational courses, leisure outings and a variety of other programs that meet the needs of those with disabilities.

The Haunt Jaunt

When: Saturday, October 15 | Gates open at 5 p.m.

6:30 p.m. – 1-Mile Fun Run

7 p.m. – Costume contest

7:25 p.m. – Haunt Jaunt 5K starts

8:15 p.m. – A special screening of the cult-classic film The Goonies in the Amphitheater.

Where: Begins at the Amphitheater at Oak Point Park | 2801 E. Spring Creek Pkwy. Plano, TX 75074

Cost:

Pre-Registration Pricing $23: 5K Individual $18/person: 5K Team (5+ people)

1-Mile Fun Run $10 per child/Each child receives one free companion adult’s entry



Sponsorship Opportunities: If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for the Haunt Jaunt, feel free to contact the City of Plano’s Special Events Supervisor: [email protected]

More: plano.gov