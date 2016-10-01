The Susan G. Komen 3-day, 60-mile journey comes to Plano

Three days. 60 miles. The Susan G. Komen 3‑Day® journey is a life-changing national event that is coming to Dallas/Ft. Worth this November to raise money to end breast cancer. Each walker raises $2,300 in donations. The final grand total is $800,000,000 and counting.

The Komen 3-day journey starts with an inspiring Opening Ceremony at Collin Creek Mall in Plano. Then, the trail leads through beautiful neighborhoods and city parks, trailing southward. There are two nights in the Komen 3-Day camp, a perfect opportunity to bond with other fellow walkers, and a final Closing Ceremony when you reach the finish line at Fair Park in Dallas.

With members of the community rallying to support participants from across the Metroplex, this isn’t a race. Everyone crosses the finish line together. It’s a 3-Day anthem of solidarity and victory against breast cancer.

75% of the net proceeds go toward Komen’s national priorities:

Research Programs

Community Health and Advocacy

Global Partnerships

25% of the net proceeds stay in the local community and help fund:

Education

Screening, Diagnosis and Treatment Assistance Programs

Patient Navigation Services

As soon as you register, you get a wide variety of tools to help you:

Personal fundraising webpage

Online Participant Center to track your progress and email your donors

Fundraising and Training Handbooks

Discounts from local stores on shoes and gear

Organized training walks all across the country

Susan G. Komen 3‑Day® journey

When: November 4–6

Where:

Starting place: Collin Creek Mall | 811 Central Expwy., Plano, TX 75075

Ending place: Fair Park | S. Fitzhugh Ave. Dallas TX 75201

Cost: $70

More: the3day.org