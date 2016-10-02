Join the 15th Annual holiday gift sale Snowflake Bazaar at Plano West

W

e may have only just hit October, but before we know it the holidays will be here. Make gift shopping a one-stop-shop at the annual holiday shopping extravaganza, Snowflake Bazaar. Save the date for November 5 and 6.

The event will take place in the Plano West Senior High School cafeteria and is the largest fundraising event for the Plano West Wolf Band. Admission is free, so don’t miss this opportunity to get unique gifts for your friends and family.

The 15th Annual Snowflake Bazaar will feature hundreds of booths and vendors selling: seasonal items, floral design, gourmet specialties, jewelry, toys, candles, home accessories, ladies and children’s apparel, personalized items, handbags, shoes and so much more!

Start you holiday shopping early and mark your calendar for Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6.

SNOWFLAKE HOLIDAY BAZAAR

When: Saturday, November 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. | Sunday, November 6, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Plano West Senior High, cafeteria | 5601 W. Parker Rd, Plano, Texas 75093

Cost: Free admission

Contact: [email protected] or visit planowestband.org