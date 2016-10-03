Rover Dramawerks presents “Think Twice”

Rover Dramawerks concludes their SWEET 16 Season with the mysterious thriller, Think Twice by Ayn Rand.

Walter Breckenridge, played by Mike Spitters, is a seemingly altruistic man who uses his brilliant ideas to gain power and control over everyone in his life – from his wife (Megan A. Liles) and crippled son (Miles Alexander), to his business partner (J.R. Bradford), to his friends (Robert Dullnig and Ronnie Giddens), to those for whom he serves as a benefactor (Candace Davis and Charles Grissom) – giving all of them compelling motives for his murder. Detective Hastings (Neli Sabour) has her work cut for her when trying to solve this crime. Just keep in mind that, like her, you’ll have to “think twice” when deciding who you think did it!

Rounding out the ensemble cast are Christine Engel, Doug Latham, and Joseph Taylor II. Lindsey Humphries serves as director.

Thursday, October 20 is Preview Night, with all seats $10 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Following the show on Friday, October 21, Rover will host their First Friday INSIDERS reception, where patrons can meet the cast, director, and designers. Tickets for this performance are $32. All other tickets for Think Twice are $22 Friday and Saturday nights and $16 on Thursdays and matinees. Rover Dramawerks has also just announced their exciting 17th Season lineup of seven mainstage shows and two festivals, and season tickets are now on sale.

Think Twice at Rover Dramawerks

When: October 20-November 12

Thursdays and Fridays | 8 p.m.

Saturdays | 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Where: Ruisseau Village at 221 W. Parker Rd., Ste. 580, Plano, TX 75023

Tickets: roverdramawerks.com

More: roverdramawerks.com or call 972.849.0358